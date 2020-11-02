Anthony J. "Tony" Sousa, Sr., age 93, of Attleboro, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Hope Health Hospice Center in Providence. He was the beloved husband of Theodorica T. "Theo" (Manson) Sousa, to whom he was wed on August 13, 1949.
Born in Norton, MA on April 21, 1927, he was a loving son of the late Francisco and Virginia (Silvia) Sousa.
Tony grew up and was educated in Norton. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy during WWII and again as a member of the United States Army during the Korean War.
A resident of Attleboro for the past fifty-four years, Mr. Sousa was a retired Equipment Operator Foreman, having worked for forty-four years at the Northeast Concrete Product Company in Plainville, retiring in 2005.
Tony enjoyed watching the Patriots, Bruins and the Red Sox, (those ham 'n eggers). But his favorite sport was horseshoes. He was always up for a challenge from anyone who dared to challenge him. He was very competitive no matter what sport or card game he was playing. He was just a big kid at heart. He had an infectious smile that lit up a room that made people feel warm and welcome and he always had that mischievous twinkle in his eyes. His family was his life and they always came first. He was loved by so many. He was Dad, Gramps, Grandpa Tony, Pops, Uncle Tony, Papa Smurf, but his favorite was you ugly thing.
Mr. Sousa was a member of the Attleboro Lodge of Elks, where he played on the horseshoe club. He was an avid bowler, a member of the Strikers Bowling League at North Bowl in North Attleboro and was also a member of the Attleboro Wonderers Walking Club. His other hobbies included air ballooning, square dancing, traveling, vacationing in New Hampshire and at the age of eighty years old, made his first parachute jump.
He is survived by his devoted daughters: Joanne Sousa and her husband Wayne Brown of Attleboro, Janelle S. Farmer and her husband John of Kemp, Texas and was pre-deceased by his son Anthony J. "Tony" Sousa, Jr. He was the cherished grandfather of Nicholas Sousa of Utah, James Farmer and John Farmer, both of Kemp, Texas, and the great grandfather of Aiden Farmer and Nevaeh Farmer. He was the dear brother of Hilda Millette of Norton and the late Joseph Sousa, John Sousa, Frank Sousa, Alfred Sousa, James Sousa, Gabriel Sousa, Christine Grudinskas and Mary Silvia. He is also survived by several generations of loving nieces and nephews.
Burial, along with military honors at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne will take place privately at a later date.
Visiting hours are omitted and those wishing, may remember Tony with a donation in his memory made to Hope Health Hospice, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.
To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com