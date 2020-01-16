|
Anton (Toni) Bingel, born on August 6, 1928 in Landshut, Germany, passed away on Wednesday January 8, 2020 at the Ridgewood Center in Bedford, NH after a brief illness. He was 91 years old.
In 1960, he moved to the United States with his family and, after living in several states across the east coast, settled in New Hampshire. Toni loved model trains, puns and regaling his family with stories of his youth.
He is predeceased by his wife and mother of his children Marianne (Fischer) Bingel, his second wife and partner of over 30 years, Joyce Eldridge and his brother Otto.
Members of his family include his sons Otto, Berthold and Christopher, his grandchildren Tanya, Toni Marie, Sarah, Margaret and Christopher and his nine great-grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday January 18 from 11 am to 3 pm at the McHugh Funeral Home 283 Hanover St. corner of Beech St. in Manchester, NH. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations in Toni's name be made to the 166 So. River Rd. Suite 210 Bedford, NH 03110. Condolences may be offered at www.mchughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 16, 2020