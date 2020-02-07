|
April Rosalee (Mayer) Perkoski, 78, of Attleboro, MA, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. She was the beloved wife of John Joseph Perkoski Jr., to whom she was wed on July 4, 1965.
Born on November 10, 1941 in Attleboro, she was the loving daughter of the late Oscar L. Mayer Sr. and the late Ada (Moran) Mayer.
April grew up in North Attleboro and was a proud 1960 graduate of North Attleboro High School. She continued her studies at the Leland Powers Modeling School of Radio, TV and Broadcasting and the John Robert Powers Modeling School, both in Boston.
Starting in 1954, she opened the April May and June's School of Dance when she was just 14 years old with her sisters, May Courbron and June Everton. Along with her sisters and daughter, Gay, she ran the studio for over 50 years in Attleboro, Norton, Middleborough and Putnam, CT. She also had her own radio show at WARA in Attleboro for a number of years. She was so proud of the thousands of former dance students she taught over the years.
April loved to spend time with family and friends, whether it was in the backyard at the pool or on Cape Cod at the beach. She adored her husband, John, with whom she spent 54 happy years.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her devoted children: Gay H. Perkoski of Mendon, MA; Merry A. James and her husband, Eric B. James, of Pocasset, MA; and Jay G. Perkoski and his wife, Tamara "Tammy" Perkoski, of Franklin, MA. There was no one prouder of her grandchildren than April. She was the cherished grandmother of Alexis J. Barboza, Nathan J. Barboza, Riley E. James, Teagan J. James, Ella G. Perkoski, Madeline C. Perkoski, and Zoë R. Perkoski. She is survived by her wonderful sisters: June Everton and her husband, Ronald Everton of North Attleboro, and May Courbron of North Attleboro, wife of the late Edward Courbron; and her dear brother and sister-in law: James P. Perkoski and Maureen S. (Scullen) Perkoski, of North Attleboro. She was predeceased by her siblings: Oscar Mayer Jr., Clara Kilby, Robert Mayer, Corinne Sommer, Louis Mayer, and Raymond Mayer, and is survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Friends and family are cordially invited to honor and remember April at a Visitation and Celebration of Life Gathering on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of North Attleboro, 75 Park Street, North Attleboro, MA.
Private burial services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of April to the First Baptist Church of North Attleboro, 75 Park Street, North Attleboro, MA, 02760, of which she was a faithful member for 78 years.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 7, 2020