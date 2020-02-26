|
Arlene (Supanich)Lennartz, 89, of Mansfield, MA, passed away peacefully at Willow Crossings on Feb. 23rd. Born in L'Anse, Michigan, she was the daughter of Annabelle (Morin) and Nicholas Supanich. Arlene was a graduate of Libertyville Township H.S. in Libertyville, IL, and lived many years in the midwest. She was a resident of Attleboro, MA for more than 55 years, where she was an active member of St. Mark's Parish and was involved in many community and charitable groups.
Arlene was an originating member of New Hope, an organization formed to assist victims of domestic abuse. She loved travel, music and dancing--and square-danced with the Friendly Hoedowners, enjoyed tap & jazz classes as a Senior, and was a member of a local bell choir. She was passionate about art, taking classes at the Univ. of Minnesota while raising her young family, and leaves a portfolio of sketches and drawings that her family treasures. Arlene was also a strong advocate for literacy, and tutored english as a second language for many years.
As a child of the depression, she appreciated how lucky we are to live in these times, and to have all the resources we do. To that end, in addition to raising 7 children, she adopted a foster child from the Philippines, Ponciano, to whom she sent support, packages and letters from his foster family. 50 years later he continues his contact with his Massachusetts family.
Arlene is predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Charles, and her brother Gerald, of Libertyville IL. She is survived by her 7 children, Joyce Lennartz of Becket, MA, Monica Gagnon of Ocala, FL, Kim Caron of Land O'Lakes, FL, Michelle Lennartz, Ph,D, of Delmar, NY, Lauren Lannon of Franklin, MA, Clayton Lennartz of Merrimack, NH, and Gabrielle Dowding of Portland, OR. She was a loving and devoted mother, and was grandmother to 11, and great-grandmother to 7, and she leaves many cherished nieces, nephews and extended family.
Being a warm and loving person, after being widowed for 25 years, Arlene found a close companion in Paul Curelop of Mansfield, with whom she enjoyed many happy times, and who will miss her dearly.
Donations in her memory can be sent to St. Joseph's Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326, a program she long supported.
A mass in Arlene's memory will be celebrated at St. Mary's Parish in Mansfield. A celebration of her life is planned for next summer. Burial will be private.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2020