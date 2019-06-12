Services Bellows Funeral Chapel 160 River Road Lincoln , RI 02865 (401) 723-9792 Arnold F. Blackmar

Notice Condolences Flowers South Attleboro – Arnold F. Blackmar, 85, of Como Drive, died Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Life Care Center of Attleboro. He was the beloved husband of the late Alice B. (Davy) Blackmar.

Born in Providence, a son of the late George C. and Myrtle F. (Skinner) Blackmar, he had lived in South Attleboro for over fifty-five years.

Mr. Blackmar worked as a machinist for Osby & Barton, and later worked at Shell Gas, Attleboro, and as a maintenance worker at BJ's Wholesale Club, retiring in 2012. He was a graduate of the Central Falls Trade School.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and was a member of the former Hebronville Methodist Church, Attleboro. An avid puzzle maker, he completed 367 puzzles in the past four years.

He is survived by two daughters, Katharine Blackmar-Curran and Jane Larence, both of South Attleboro; one son, Kevin Blackmar of Seekonk; two brothers, Allan Blackmar of Pine Plains, N.Y., and Roger Blackmar of Cumberland; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Stewart Blackmar.

His funeral will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. Burial with military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the , 245 Waterman Street, Suite 306, Providence, R.I. 02906 would be appreciated.