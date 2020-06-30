Arnold P. Galloway, age 87, of Norton, passed away peacefully, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his adoring family on Saturday, June 27, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Gail L. (Walker) Galloway, to whom he was wed for sixty-one years.
Born in Taunton, MA on December 4, 1932, he was a loving son of the late Percy and Laura (O'Neill) Galloway.
Arnold grew up in Taunton, was a graduate of Taunton High School and attended the Pilgrim Congregational Church in Taunton. During the time of the Korean War, he proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army and was stationed in Germany.
A resident of Norton for over sixty-years, Mr. Galloway was a well-known and respected self-taught businessman in town. He was the proprietor of the former Norton Shell Service Station which he opened in 1955 and later built and owned Norton Garage, which also provided towing for the Norton Police Department, Arnold's Muffler and Brake Shop and on the side, Arnold's Shooter Service.
When not hard at work, Arnold's favorite times by far were those spent with his cherished family, especially at their summer house on West Island. He was a member of the Angle Tree Rod and Gun Club and throughout the years received many medals and awards in shooting competitions.
Mr. Galloway was also very involved in stock car racing and for many years, he built and raced stock cars at Seekonk Speedway.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his devoted children: Debora Galloway and her husband David Crowninshield of Taunton, Arnold Galloway of North Dighton, Susan Galloway and her husband Craig Brodeur of Marlborough, William Galloway and his wife Gina Woodrum of Rehoboth and Roy Galloway and his wife Crystal of Plainville. He was the dear brother of Charles Galloway of Taunton and the late Robert Galloway, Nelsie Pachett, Norma Smith and Walton Bassett. He is also survived his loving 11 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be held on Thursday, July 2nd from 4-7 P.M at the Norton Memorial Funeral, 19 Clapp St. (Off Route 140, Taunton Ave.) Norton.
A funeral service will be held at the conclusion of visitation at 7P.M. in the funeral home. Private burial will take place at a later date at the Norton Center Cemetery in Norton.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Arnold's memory may be sent to the VA Boston Healthcare Network (Please note In memory of Arnold Galloway) https://www.pay.gov/public/form/start/52253675/
To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.nortonmemorial.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jun. 30, 2020.