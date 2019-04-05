Arthur E. McLaughlin, Sr. , 81, of Plainville, formerly of Quincy has changed his residence and audience to a heavenly one.







He passed away on April 3rd, surrounded by love. He is predeceased by his partner of 40 years, Drusilla Proctor. He was a proud to be a McLaughlin and was the fifth of nine children. He is predeceased by his parents Francis and Betty McLaughlin, his brothers: Ralph Bronson, James McLaughlin, Francis McLaughlin, Paul McLaughlin, Robert McLaughlin and his sister, Emma Knapp. He is survived by his sister, Martha Costa and his brother, Joseph McLaughlin.......He is survived by his children, Arthur E. McLaughlin, Jr. and partner Linda Macintyre; Mary M. MacGregor and husband Ken; Elizabeth A. Quirk and partner Dean Rusco; Johnny McLaughlin and wife Maryanne; Patrick M. McLaughlin; and Theresa McLaughlin. He has 14 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and an abundance of nieces and nephews. Arthur had a effervescent personality and a contagious laugh. He made friends wherever he went. No doubt he is reconnecting with his old friends Nick Diamond, John Vlahos, Vas, Brooksie, Belino and his beloved Devil. He was a proud member of the Ironworkers ,Union 7, and being part of "The Big Dig". He also owned and operated a service station in Weymouth Landing for decades.



Arthur was proud to be Boston Irish, loved reading, golf, politics, history, coin collecting and all sports. Moosehead Lake in Maine was his special place filled with warm memories of fishing, hunting and dear friendships. Arthur started each day with a smile stating that "God has been very good to me". Always imparting a lesson, when his children would say "I love you dad", he would say "love you too, do you love yourself?" As you think of him, see him holding court, wearing his Greek cap, offering you a cup of tea and something to eat, laughing, and asking how you are and where's my kiss.







Visiting hours Sunday, April 7th from 3-7 PM in the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Wrentham. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, April 8th at 10:30 AM in St. Martha's Church, South Street, Plainville. Burial will follow in Plainville Cemetery.







In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to: , heart.org.