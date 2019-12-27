|
Arthur H. Thomas, age 86, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on December 23rd 2019. Born in Dedham on August 9, 1933, he was the son of the late Frederick and Marion Thomas.
Arthur, or "Tom" as he was often known, had a known quality of being honest all his life, was raised in Dedham and graduated from Dedham High School in 1951. He started a career at Boston Edison after high school, training as a lineman. His training was interrupted by the Korean War while he served in the army at Fort Hood , Texas. When the war ended, he returned to the Edison and completed a 42 year career, rising to the level of construction inspector at the Walpole office. He also spent over 30 years working part-time at the Walpole Fire Department repairing and maintaining the town's fire alarm system.
He was introduced to his future wife Jeanne by her brother, who also worked at the Edison, and they were married in 1961. They started their family in West Roxbury in 1962 and then chose to settle in Walpole in 1969. He and Jeanne set up their retirement home in Plainville MA in 2003.
He was dedicated to his work and understood its importance. Whether ensuring that his Edison customers had reliable electric power or the residents of Walpole could count on the fire alarm boxes in an emergency, he understood the responsibility and he carried it well. His favorite view of the world was from up high on a telephone pole or in a bucket truck at death-defying heights and handling high voltage lines.
He enjoyed spending vacations and good times with family and friends. The Eastover Resort in western Mass was the scene of many happy memories over the years as was Great Herring Pond in Plymouth, at the "Couples Club" in Walpole and at many house parties with friends. He was blessed with many great friends to share good times and a loving family of which he was always so proud to be the patriarch.
Arthur is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Jeanne (Bacon). Loving father of Mark and his wife Lia of Franklin. Art Jr. and his wife Claire of Chelmsford. Neil and his wife Colleen of Milford. Kathi Hamilton and her husband John of Walpole. Cherished "Bampa" and "Papah" of Alex, Andrew, Sara, Ben, Danielle, Karina, Keith, Cameron and Trevor. Brother of Marion MacDonald of Florida, the late Ellie Crawford of Foxboro, and the late Richard Thomas of Norton.
Deceased's funeral arrangements: Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Arthur's Life Celebration on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 2 - 5 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, Walpole. A Funeral Home Service will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow to the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA, at 1:30 PM. The Thomas family would like to thank the Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St, West Bridgewater, MA 02379 for their help and loving care through this difficult time and wishes that in lieu of flowers, donations to this wonderful organization be made in Arthur's name.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 27, 2019