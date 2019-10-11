|
|
Arthur R. Chace, age 88, of Attleboro, formerly of Mansfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the Life Care Center of Attleboro. He was the beloved husband of the late Janet M. (Agan) Chace, to whom he was wed for forty-six years at the time of her death on April 6, 2001.
Born in Mansfield, MA on February 7, 1931, he was a loving son of the late George E. and Fannie (Booth) Chace.
Arthur grew up and was educated in Mansfield. During the Korean War, he proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army. He was honorably discharged on April 2, 1954 with the rank of Corporal.
Prior to retiring, Mr. Chace had been employed as a machinist for thirty-eight years at Charles A. Richardson, Inc. in West Mansfield.
Arthur had made his home in Attleboro for the past eighteen years and was a former longtime resident of Mansfield. He enjoyed spending time on Cape Cod and in Florida, camping and especially spending time with family and driving his antique 1965 Mustang.
He is survived by his devoted children: Dale P. Chace and his wife Laurie of North Attleboro and Ellen M. McCarthy of Attleboro and her late husband John McCarthy, Jr. He was the cherished grandfather of Courtney Chace of North Attleboro, Nicole Chace of Attleboro, John McCarthy, III and his wife Kathleen of Attleboro, Meghan Wirkerman and her husband Stephan of Attleboro and the great grandfather of Joseph, Amelia and Rey. He was pre-deceased by his brother Walter Chace.
His funeral Mass, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 15th at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Marys Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106) Mansfield. Burial with military honors will follow at the Spring Brook Cemetery in Mansfield.
Visitation will be held prior to services on Tuesday morning from 9:00-10:30 A.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Arthurs memory may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.
To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 11, 2019