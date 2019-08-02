|
North Attleboro
Eaton, Audrey A., 79, formerly of North Attleboro, MA passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Gerald P. Eaton.
Born in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late Alfred S. and Marion E. (Smith) Johnson.
She resided in North Attleboro, MA for over 30 years and spent the last 10 years residing within the Arbors at Stoughton Assisted Living (memory care unit).
Audrey is survived by her children, Robert Sharp of Lovell, ME, Laurie Martin and her husband Glenn of No. Attleboro, MA, James Sharp and his wife Dara, of So. Attleboro, MA, Jon Eaton and his wife Debbie of No. Attleboro, MA; her step-children, Gerald Eaton Jr. and his wife, Rhonette of Las Vegas, NV, and Thomas Eaton of Warwick, RI. She is also survived by her 8 grandchildren, Brad Martin, Jillian (Martin) England, Mitchell Thomas, Dacia Sharp, Connor Eaton, Jameson Sharp, James Sharp Jr., Morgan Eaton and her great-granddaughter, Vera Martin.
She was the sister of Gordon Johnson and his wife Beverly of Cortland, NY, Allen Johnson and his wife Betty Lou of Coventry, RI, and the late Stanley Johnsonsurvived by his wife Rita of Norton, MA, and the late Stephen Johnson and his late wife Joan of Smithfield, RI.
Honoring the wishes of Audrey (all who knew her will understand she would want no fuss) there will be a private burial to be attended by only her children. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Audreys memory to the would be deeply appreciated. Donations can be made at https://www.alz.org/nca/donate and by mail at , 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102.
ONLINE MEMORIAL: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 2, 2019