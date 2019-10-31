|
Audrey C. Padden Manchester, 88
Audrey Padden Manchester passed away on Monday Oct 28, 2019 following a brief illness.
Born July 8, 1931 in Dorchester, Mass. As a young girl she loved horse back riding through the Blue Hills.
Audrey was the undisputed matriarch of her family. Her life was defined by her love of animals and her grandchildren. She enjoyed socializing and traveling with her RV friends. She was known to all as a classy woman with a matchless sense of style.
She will be dearly missed by her husband Richard Manchester, her three children; Gail Ouellette, John Padden III and Diana Padden Roberts, her brother Phil Ciaccio and sister Kay Felton. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren; John Padden IV, Josh Padden, Shayna Padden, Travis and Ryan Ouellette, Briana Thompson, Tori and Dani Roberts, as well as eight great-grandchildren.
Services will be held 1 to 4p.m Sunday Nov 3 at R.J. Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Wrentham Ma with private burial at a later date.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 31, 2019