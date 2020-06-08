Audrey N. Beaver
1936 - 2020
Audrey N. Beaver, 84, of Wrentham, passed peacefully on May 31, 2020 in the Maples Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Wrentham. She was the beloved wife of Robert A. Beaver, with whom she shared 64 years of marriage.

Born in Attleboro on April 21, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Isabell Neil. Audrey was raised in Norfolk and worked and as a telephone operator in Boston in earlier days. After her children became school age, she worked as a church secretary and at Potpourri Collections in Mansfield prior to retirement. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.

In addition to her husband Robert, Audrey is survived by their children, Neal Beaver and his wife Maureen of Wrentham and Craig Beaver and his wife Gail also of Wrentham, two grandchildren, Kristen and David, a great granddaughter, Audreyanna, and a sister, Jane Kramer of Florida.

She was the grandmother of the late Kimberly Beaver.

A celebration of her life will take place at a later date when we can all gather again.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: Alzheimer's Association, alz.org.

An online guestbook may be found at rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com.



Published in Sun Chronicle on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
