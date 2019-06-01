Services Hathaway Funeral Home 1813 Robeson St Fall River , MA 02720 (508) 673-0781 Audrey R. (Barrett) Elderkin

Our beloved mother Audrey R. (Barrett) Elderkin, 81 went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. She was the wife of the late John H. Elderkin, Sr.







Audrey is survived by her children, John H. Elderkin, Jr. and his wife Carol, Timothy Elderkin and his wife Kristen, Susan Barreira and her husband Manny, Janet Silva and her husband Michael all of Attleboro; David Elderkin and his wife Donna of Seekonk, Joseph Elderkin and his wife Nicole of Webster, Rebecca Loper and her husband Clark of W. Warwick, RI, and Audrey Loder and her husband Derek of Spring Hill, FL; her eighteen grandchildren whom she adored; twenty one great grandchildren who were truly her blessings and many nieces and nephews.







Audrey was a woman of incredible strength with her faith as her sustaining power in life. Faith was most important to Audrey Along with her husband and children. God's faithfulness to her throughout her life made her the woman that she was. Devoted, faithful, loving and caring. Audrey's legacy will carry on through her children and grandchildren.







At her family's request, services and burial will be private.







In lieu of flowers, donations in Audrey's memory may be made to the Garden Place Heath Care Alzheimer's Care Unit, 195 Pleasant St., Attleboro, MA 02703.







