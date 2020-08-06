1/1
August Arns Jr
1934 - 2020
August Arns,Jr.,86 of Easton, MA devoted husband of Nancy (Boyle) Arns. Children - Linda J. Arns of Tampa Florida and Jeffrey A. Arns - wife Debora, grandchildren - Amanda and Jonathan Arns of Norton.

Gus' siblings - Alma Blanchard - twin sister - of Attleboro, brother Herman Arns of North Attleboro, June Clavette - North Attleboro, predeceased by sister Alice Belville of Florida.

Gus - graduated from North Attleboro High School in 1952 and Northeastern University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Working for Seabeam Instruments in Walpole, Gus supervised the installation of sonar devices on ships in Germany, Spain, England, Holland, India. and Japan.

Gus was a member of the Easton Finance Committee for 14 years. He served as Chairman of the Easton Republican Town Committee for many years . As a member of the Easton Lions Club, he was presented with the Melvin Jones Award for dedicated humanitarian services.

Gus enjoyed playing the trombone in the Canton Community Band and the Double Eagle German Band.

Gus enjoyed gardening - creating beautiful flowers and vegetables. People would often stop to admire his handiwork. Gus had a fondness for all wildlife and rescued many a bird, frog, turtle or squirrel but mostly he loved the turkeys. Gus will be missed by all who knew him and admired his devotion to family, friends and country.

A private ceremony will be held by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gus' memory may be sent to the Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts at 1300 West Elm Street Ext. Brockton, MA 02301 or to the Easton Food Pantry 136 Elm Street, North Easton, MA 02356

For condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com




Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington St
Easton, MA 02375
508-238-4269
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
August 5, 2020
I met Gus through the Lions and got to know him better while working at the Thrift Store. There was many a day where he was one of the first ones there to help set-up and the last one to leave at closing. Always had a smile and he got along with all the customers. He will be sorely missed by all that worked with him.
Matt Soeldner
Friend
August 5, 2020
Gus was such an involved and beloved member of our community. Not easy to be both, but it was for Gus.

I will always remember Gus when the Reindog parade makes its annual march down Main St in December.

My condolences to his family, especially Nancy who too is beloved by many, especially by her fellow Easton Lions!
Mark Ingalls
Friend
August 5, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Alice Boyle Chamberlin
Family
August 5, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Alice Boyle Chamberlin
Family
