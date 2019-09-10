Home

POWERED BY

Services
R J Ross And Son Funeral Home Inc
135 South St
Wrentham, MA 02093
(508) 384-3133
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
R J Ross And Son Funeral Home Inc
135 South St
Wrentham, MA 02093
View Map

Ayaan F. Agane


1986 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ayaan F. Agane Notice

Ayaan F. Agane, 33, of Attleboro, passed unexpectedly on September 1,

2019 in Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Attleboro.



Born in Boston on February 2, 1986, she was the daughter of Jeanne

(Augustson) Crawford and the late Mohamed Agane. Ayaan was a

graduate of King Philip High School and received her Bachelor's Degree

from Clark University. She later received her Master's Degree from

UMass Amherst, where she was currently teaching and working on her

PHD. She also taught at Framingham State. She previously worked as

a book editor, lived in Vieques for a short time, and taught for two

summers in Beijing, China. She loved kayaking, travel, music, reading,

and writing books. She enjoyed studying other cultures.



In addition to her mother Jeanne, Ayaan is survived by a sister, Safia

Diaz and Safia's husband Shane of Johnston, RI. She was the twin sister of the late Yusef Agane.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Saturday,

September 14th from 3-6 PM in the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South

Street, Wrentham.



In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made at your local food pantry.



Online guestbook at rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ayaan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R J Ross And Son Funeral Home Inc
Download Now