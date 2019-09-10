|
Ayaan F. Agane, 33, of Attleboro, passed unexpectedly on September 1,
2019 in Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Attleboro.
Born in Boston on February 2, 1986, she was the daughter of Jeanne
(Augustson) Crawford and the late Mohamed Agane. Ayaan was a
graduate of King Philip High School and received her Bachelor's Degree
from Clark University. She later received her Master's Degree from
UMass Amherst, where she was currently teaching and working on her
PHD. She also taught at Framingham State. She previously worked as
a book editor, lived in Vieques for a short time, and taught for two
summers in Beijing, China. She loved kayaking, travel, music, reading,
and writing books. She enjoyed studying other cultures.
In addition to her mother Jeanne, Ayaan is survived by a sister, Safia
Diaz and Safia's husband Shane of Johnston, RI. She was the twin sister of the late Yusef Agane.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Saturday,
September 14th from 3-6 PM in the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South
Street, Wrentham.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made at your local food pantry.
Online guestbook at rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sept. 10, 2019