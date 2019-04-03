Home

Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0133
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
Barbara A. (Brooks) Boucher

Barbara A. (Brooks) Boucher Notice
Barbara A. (Brooks) Boucher, 75, of Blackstone, passed away on March 24, 2019 in her home. Born in Brookline, MA, she was the daughter of the late George, Sr. and Florence (Buches) Brooks. She resided in Norfolk, MA for most of her life prior to moving to Blackstone.

Barbara was employed by the Massachusetts State Department of Corrections for 45+ years. She is the longest employed, employee for the department, she retired in 2006. She recently served as secretary for the Board of Selectmen and Finance Committee for the town of Blackstone. Barbara enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, bird watching and gardening.

She is survived by a son, Gerald Boucher, Jr. and his wife Esther of Blackstone; two grandsons, Brendon and Brian Boucher of Blackstone; a brother, George Brooks, Jr. of Wrentham; a sister, Arlene Snow of Attleboro; as well as two nephews, Geoffrey Brooks and Stephen Snow.

Her funeral will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 10 AM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St. Burial will follow in St. Paul's Cemetery, Farm St., Blackstone.
www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 3, 2019
