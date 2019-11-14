Home

William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
For more information about
Barbara Furman
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Teresa Church
358 Newport Ave.
Pawtucket, RI
Barbara A Furman

Barbara A Furman Notice
FURMAN, Barbara A. (Edwardo), 71, of Seekonk, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, MA.

She was the beloved wife of Benjamin A. Furman, they had been married for twenty-five years. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Santina "Connie" (Caserta) Edwardo.

Barbara graduated from St. Mary's of the Visitation and immediately following graduation began an exemplary career as a paralegal and office manager with wonderful attorneys, including Milton Stanzler and Judge Susan McGuirl. She enjoyed reading and was an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan. Barbara and her husband shared a love of animals and always opened their home to them.

Besides her husband, she leaves a sister, Susan M. Filippi of Johnston and her husband, Peter and their children, Peter A. Filippi, IV and his wife, Brianna of North Smithfield and Christopher N. Filippi of North Scituate; Ben's two daughters, Rachel F. Furman of East Bridgewater, MA and her two sons, Jayden and Logan, and Rochelle S. Furman of Brockton, MA and her daughter, Alexandrea and several cousins.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Teresa Church, 358 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by interment in Seekonk Cemetery. VISITATION will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Barbara requested, that in lieu of flowers contributions in her memory be made to the Seekonk Save A Pet Society, 100 Peck St., Seekonk, MA 02771. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 14, 2019
