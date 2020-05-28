ATTLEBORO - Barbara A. Higgins 81, of Attleboro, MA passed peacefully on May 25, 2020 in her home after a long battle with cancer. Her loving husband of 64 years, Richard Higgins Sr, was by her side.
Born on November 19, 1938 in Boston, she was a daughter of the late John and Josephine (Hogan) Morrow.
Barbara loved to go to the casino to play slots and also enjoyed playing bingo at the Elks Club in Attleboro. She attended church regularly and could be found saying her prayers multiple times per day.
Barbara was the proud mother of three children, Barbara Moore of Blackstone, MA; Richard Higgins Jr and John Higgins, both from Pawtucket, RI and the caring mother-in-law to their respective spouses.
Barbara enjoyed spending time with her family including 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. She was the oldest of 8 siblings and the mother of 5 generations.
Private services will be held by the family on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, Attleboro, MA.
To send Barbara's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 28, 2020.