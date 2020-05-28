Barbara A. Higgins
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ATTLEBORO - Barbara A. Higgins 81, of Attleboro, MA passed peacefully on May 25, 2020 in her home after a long battle with cancer. Her loving husband of 64 years, Richard Higgins Sr, was by her side.
Born on November 19, 1938 in Boston, she was a daughter of the late John and Josephine (Hogan) Morrow.
Barbara loved to go to the casino to play slots and also enjoyed playing bingo at the Elks Club in Attleboro. She attended church regularly and could be found saying her prayers multiple times per day.
Barbara was the proud mother of three children, Barbara Moore of Blackstone, MA; Richard Higgins Jr and John Higgins, both from Pawtucket, RI and the caring mother-in-law to their respective spouses.
Barbara enjoyed spending time with her family including 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. She was the oldest of 8 siblings and the mother of 5 generations.
Private services will be held by the family on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, Attleboro, MA.
To send Barbara's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Service
Duffy-Poule Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Duffy-Poule Funeral Home - Attleboro
20 Peck Street
Attleboro, MA 02703
(508) 222-0193
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved