Barbara Ann (Sheehan) Fenton
1934 - 2020
Barbara Ann (Sheehan) Fenton, 86, of North Providence, RI, passed away peacefully on
Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Golden Crest Nursing Center in North Providence. She was
the beloved wife of the late Thomas Francis Fenton Jr., whom she married on May 25, 1958 and
who died on July 22, 2010.
Born on September 10, 1934 in Brockton, MA, she was the daughter of the late William Sheehan
and the late Harriet Sheehan.
Raised and educated in Brockton, Barbara was a graduate of St. Patrick High School and
Brockton School of Nursing. A Registered Nurse, she worked for many years at Sturdy
Memorial Hospital and at several area nursing homes, before retiring in 1994. Prior to residing in
North Providence, Barbara lived at The Village at Waterman Lake in Greenville, RI; in Attleboro,
and in South Attleboro, MA.
Her faith and her family were most important to Barbara. She was a longtime member of St.
John the Evangelist Church in Attleboro. She cherished spending time with her family, especially
with her grandchildren. Barbara enjoyed travel and wintering in Bradenton, FL. She absolutely
loved going to the beach and soaking up the sun's warmth, particularly at Second Beach in
Newport and Salty Brine State Beach in Narragansett, RI. She enjoyed entertaining at any time
of the year; having fun family get-togethers; and playing golf, remarkably once scoring a hole-
in-one.
She was the loving mother of Steven William Fenton and his wife, Beth, of Naples, FL; David
Francis Fenton and his wife, Erin, of North Providence, RI; Thomas J. "T.J." Fenton and his
wife, Donna, of Norton, MA; the late James "Jimmy" Fenton; and the late Mark Thomas Fenton.
She was the adoring grandmother of Cara, Ryan, Delaney, Justin, Greg and Jeffrey; and the
proud great-grandmother of Dallas. Barbara was the dear sister of Robert Sheehan of Brockton,
MA. She leaves her extended family and many good friends.
With strict adherence to applicable Covid-19 health precautions, including social distancing and
the mandatory use of facemasks, relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend a Graveside
Service on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 12:00 Noon in St. John's Cemetery, West Street,
Attleboro, MA.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of
Barbara to Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers, P.O. Box 302, Maryknoll, NY 10545-0302.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an
online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com .?
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth
Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Graveside service
12:00 PM
St. John's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services - N. Attleboro
161 Commonwealth Avenue
N. Attleboro, MA 02763
(508) 695-0200
Memories & Condolences
November 21, 2020
Our thoughts remain with you and your family at this time. We are honored by the trust and confidence you have placed in us during this difficult time.
The Staff of Dyer-Lake Funeral Home & Cremation Services
