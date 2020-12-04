1/1
Barbara Ann (Titus) Jeannotte
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Ann (Titus) Jeannotte, 83, of North Attleboro, MA, formerly a resident of the City of Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on November 28, 2020 at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

She was the wife of the late Paul Roger Jeannotte to whom she was married on October 13, 1962 and who passed away on July 12, 2005.

Born in Attleboro, MA on February 21, 1937, she was a daughter of the late Harold Titus and the late Helen (Sheldon) Titus. She resided almost her entire life in Attleboro prior to moving to Madonna Manor in North Attleboro.

Barbara was a graduate of Attleboro High School. She was employed as a personal caregiver through various agencies prior to her retirement, and before her marriage and starting a family she was employed for the telephone company.

Barbara enjoyed gardening and caring for and feeding outdoor animals.

She leaves three children: Paula A. Jeannotte of Attleboro, MA; Gregory P. Jeannotte and his wife, Karen, of Attleboro, MA and Brian P. Jeannotte and his wife, Charlotte, of Bar Harbor, Maine; eleven grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren and her extended family and friends. She was the sister of the late William Titus.

A Memorial Visitation, followed by a Memorial Service Celebrating Barbara's life, will be held at a later date.
Burial will be in North Purchase Cemetery, Attleboro, MA.

As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Barbara to Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary, 37 Eddy Street, Norton, MA 02766.

For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough. (508) 695-0200

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services - N. Attleboro
161 Commonwealth Avenue
N. Attleboro, MA 02763
(508) 695-0200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services - N. Attleboro

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 4, 2020
Our thoughts remain with you and your family at this time. We are honored by the trust and confidence you have placed in us during this difficult time.
The Staff of Dyer-Lake Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved