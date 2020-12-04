Barbara Ann (Titus) Jeannotte, 83, of North Attleboro, MA, formerly a resident of the City of Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on November 28, 2020 at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, Rhode Island.
She was the wife of the late Paul Roger Jeannotte to whom she was married on October 13, 1962 and who passed away on July 12, 2005.
Born in Attleboro, MA on February 21, 1937, she was a daughter of the late Harold Titus and the late Helen (Sheldon) Titus. She resided almost her entire life in Attleboro prior to moving to Madonna Manor in North Attleboro.
Barbara was a graduate of Attleboro High School. She was employed as a personal caregiver through various agencies prior to her retirement, and before her marriage and starting a family she was employed for the telephone company.
Barbara enjoyed gardening and caring for and feeding outdoor animals.
She leaves three children: Paula A. Jeannotte of Attleboro, MA; Gregory P. Jeannotte and his wife, Karen, of Attleboro, MA and Brian P. Jeannotte and his wife, Charlotte, of Bar Harbor, Maine; eleven grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren and her extended family and friends. She was the sister of the late William Titus.
A Memorial Visitation, followed by a Memorial Service Celebrating Barbara's life, will be held at a later date.
Burial will be in North Purchase Cemetery, Attleboro, MA.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Barbara to Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary, 37 Eddy Street, Norton, MA 02766.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough. (508) 695-0200