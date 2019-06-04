Services Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services 161 Commonwealth Avenue N. Attleboro , MA 02763 (508) 695-0200 Barbara C. (Bora) Marshall

1932 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Barbara C. (Bora) Marshall, 87, of Lincoln, RI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center in Providence, RI. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard A. Marshall Sr., who passed away on March 6, 2019.



Born on April 9, 1932 in Attleboro, MA, she was the daughter of the late John J. Bora Sr., and the late Mary Etta (Clegg) Bora.



Raised and educated in Attleboro, she was a graduate of Attleboro High School, Class of 1951. Prior to residing in Rhode Island, she had lived in Dorchester, NH for thirty-five years.



Barbara was a devoted and dedicated Homemaker for her cherished family. A woman of faith, she had been a communicant of the former Holy Ghost Roman Catholic Church in Attleboro. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and gardening.



She was the loving mother of Barbara Rose and her husband, William Rose Sr., of Lincoln, RI; Richard Marshall Jr. and his wife, Doreen Marshall, of Carver, MA; Kenneth Marshall Sr. and his wife, Rhonda Marshall, of Rehoboth, MA; and Darlene Bowen and her husband, Gary Bowen, of North Attleboro, MA. She was the proud and adoring grandmother of ten grandchildren: Carrie Roy, Bill Rose Jr., Erica Hurder, Erin Floyd, Kimberly Weiner, Jonathan Marshall, Shawn Bowen, Greg Bowen, Jilleen Catino, and Michelle Steliga; and twenty-one great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her grandsons, Christopher Marshall and Kenneth D. Marshall Jr. Barbara was the sister of the late Virginia Burgess, the late Muriel Bergevine, and the late John J. Bora Jr.



Friends and family are cordially invited to honor and remember Barbara by gathering for a Celebration of her Life on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.



Graveside services will follow in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Attleboro, MA.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Barbara to the HopeHealth Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA. (508) 695-0200. Published in Sun Chronicle on June 4, 2019