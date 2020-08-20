Barbara E. (Berndt) Urquhart, 76, of Mattapoisett passed away Saturday August 15, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife and best friend of Edward M. Urquhart; they had been married for 56 years.



Born in Rhode Island, the daughter of the late Allen Berndt and Natalie (Harvey) Bebeau, she lived in the Attleboro area for many years before moving to Mattapoisett 17 years ago.



Barbara was formerly employed as a title examiner for the Law Office of Coogan, Smith, and McGahan in Attleboro.



As an avid boater, she was her husband's First Mate on countless trips throughout the years. She enjoyed playing golf and attending the Friday Ladies luncheons with her friends at the Bay Club. She was also a dedicated volunteer at the Nativity Preparatory School in New Bedford.



She is survived by her husband, Edward; her children, Kim P. Uttermann and her husband John of Bellingham, and James E. Urquhart of Derry, NH; two sisters, Linda Berndt and Nancy Berndt and her husband, Mark Beland, all of Attleboro; two grandchildren, Collins E. and Andrew W. Uttermann; and nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her brother, Allen Berndt and his wife Ann.



A private family burial service will be held. A public celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Nativity Preparatory School, 66 Spring St., New Bedford, MA 02740. Arrangements are by the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Rd., Mattapoisett. For online condolence book, please visit

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store