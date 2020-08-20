1/1
Barbara E (Berndt) Urquhart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara E. (Berndt) Urquhart, 76, of Mattapoisett passed away Saturday August 15, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife and best friend of Edward M. Urquhart; they had been married for 56 years.

Born in Rhode Island, the daughter of the late Allen Berndt and Natalie (Harvey) Bebeau, she lived in the Attleboro area for many years before moving to Mattapoisett 17 years ago.

Barbara was formerly employed as a title examiner for the Law Office of Coogan, Smith, and McGahan in Attleboro.

As an avid boater, she was her husband's First Mate on countless trips throughout the years. She enjoyed playing golf and attending the Friday Ladies luncheons with her friends at the Bay Club. She was also a dedicated volunteer at the Nativity Preparatory School in New Bedford.

She is survived by her husband, Edward; her children, Kim P. Uttermann and her husband John of Bellingham, and James E. Urquhart of Derry, NH; two sisters, Linda Berndt and Nancy Berndt and her husband, Mark Beland, all of Attleboro; two grandchildren, Collins E. and Andrew W. Uttermann; and nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brother, Allen Berndt and his wife Ann.

A private family burial service will be held. A public celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Nativity Preparatory School, 66 Spring St., New Bedford, MA 02740. Arrangements are by the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Rd., Mattapoisett. For online condolence book, please visit

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett
50 County Road, Route 6
Mattapoisett, MA 02739
(508) 758-2292
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved