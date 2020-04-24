|
|
ATTLEBORO -Barbara "Babs" Eleanor (Maloon) Chartier, 86, of Attleboro, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the devoted wife of the late Earl R. Chartier.
Born on December 22, 1933 at home in Boston, MA she was the daughter of the late Grant E. and Frances E. (Jennings) Maloon.
Barbara grew up in Brighton/Allston area and was a 1951 graduate of Brighton High School. She was very active in athletics and was the captain of the diving team and the field hockey team. She was voted "most likely to succeed" in her yearbook and was outgoing, fun, energetic and loving. While still attending high school, she worked at the YMCA as a lifeguard.
She moved to Mansfield and married Earl, the love of her life on Feb. 23, 1952 at St. Mary's Church in Mansfield. Barbara was a homemaker in her early years, caring for her young family. In her later years, she worked part-time at The Chocolate Factory in Mansfield which she enjoyed bringing home chocolate for her children. She also worked at Buxton Box in Attleboro, occasionally bringing home jewelry boxes for her girls.
Barbara was a member of the Congregational Church in Allston in her younger years but converted to Catholicism where she was a communicant of St. Mary's Church for many years. She also enjoyed attending Mass at the La Salette Shrine on occasion.
Barbara was an accomplished pianist. She loved music, singing, ballroom dancing at Moseley's On the Charles, sewing, knitting, cooking, baking (especially pies). Her favorite past time was being with her family during cookouts, Holidays, concerts at Capron Park, birthdays and going to the beach.
She is survived by her six children, Earl R. Chartier Jr. of Lowell, June E. Chartier of Attleboro, Linda J. Chartier of Mashpee, Joseph M. Chartier and wife Jane of Attleboro, Suzanne M. Rawcliffe and companion Derek E. Titus of Attleboro and John Chartier and wife Laura of Mansfield; her cherished grandchildren, Kayla Mae Rawcliffe of Middleboro, MA, Kyle D. Chartier of Mashpee, MA, Jack and Michael Chartier of Mansfield, MA, Earl R. Chartier III and wife Erin of Norton and Janelle M. Farrell of Mansfield, MA; her great grandchildren, Adriana, Vanessa, Karli and Bryson; siblings, Ralph I. Maloon of Mansfield, Nancy J. Wry and husband Aubrey of Easton, Jude H. Lajoie of Woonsocket, RI and Richard Maloon and wife Apryl of Los Altos, CA and the late Paul E. Maloon; also many nieces, nephews and her great grand pups, Louie and Henry.
A special thank you to the Attleboro HealthCare caregivers for their kindness and compassion. Also, the CVNA of Attleboro Palliative/Hospice, especially Gail, Debbie, Valerie, Denise, Eileen and Sandy for all the kindness you showed Barbara and her family. The family is very grateful for the care and guidance they received. To Dr. Kambe and staff at Rehoboth-Seekonk Medical Center, you went above and beyond for Barbara and the family truly appreciated all that you did.
Private funeral services were held with burial in the St. Mary's Cemetery, Mansfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the CVNA of Attleboro Hospice Care, 10 Emory Street, Attleboro, MA 02703.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, Attleboro.
To send Barbara's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2020