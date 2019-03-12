|
Barbara Evans, 89, of Norfolk, passed peacefully on March 6, 2019, at Madonna Manor Nursing
Home in North Attleboro, surrounded by her loving family.
She was the beloved wife of the late
John W. Evans.
Born in Middleboro on July 29, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Walter F. Stone Sr. and
Irene K. Stone. Raised in Norfolk, she was a 1947 graduate of Walpole High School.
She was a lifelong Norfolk resident, except for a brief time spent in Greenfield before returning
to the home on Needham Street where she raised her family and lived for nearly 60 years.
Barbara worked at Bird Machine in Walpole, and after a period as a homemaker, she worked for
many years in the registrar's office at Northeastern University until her retirement.
She had a deep and abiding faith and love for her risen Savior and loved attending services at
the Federated Church of Norfolk, where she was married in 1951. She was active in several
church clubs and organizations, including Women's Fellowship, Christian Women's Club, Bible
studies and church fair committees.
Barbara was devoted to her family. She happily hosted birthdays and holiday celebrations and
traveled far and wide to spend time with family. She was always cooking and baking for family
and friends, her specialties being homemade baked beans and blueberry as well as apple pie.
She was both handy and crafty and enjoyed needlepoint artwork, decorative painting, braiding
rugs and completing jigsaw puzzles. Barbara collected and recycled cans, donating all the money
toward her son Jeffrey's missionary work in Honduras.
Along with her husband, she was an avid traveler in her retirement years. She also enjoyed trips
and activities with her friends at the Norfolk Senior Center.
She will always be remembered for her smile, her kind words and her sense of humor. She was
helpful, giving and welcoming and opened her home to all who came.
Barbara is survived by her three children, Jonathan K. Evans and his wife, Gail, of Wickenburg,
Ariz., Jeffrey F. Evans and his wife, Nancy, of Quakertown, Pa., and Jennifer F. LeBlanc and her
husband, Raymond, of North Attleboro; eight grandchildren, Jason and James LeBlanc, and
David, Elisabeth, Krista, Rebekah, Graham and Benjamin Evans; and six great-grandchildren,
Dylan, Sophia and Evangeline LeBlanc, Kaulen and Dustin Evans, and Cameron Cihat.
She was the sister of the late Walter, Robert and Charles Stone.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, March 15, from 9-10:30 a.m.
at the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South St., Wrentham, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m.
at the Federated Church of Norfolk, 1 Union St., Norfolk.
Burial will follow in Norfolk Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of
America at alzfdn.org.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 12, 2019