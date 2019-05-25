ATTLEBORO- Barbara (Bensson) Fernstrom of Attleboro, passed away at home surrounded by her children. She was 85.

She was the wife of the late Olof L. Ferstrom. Barbara was the beloved daughter of John and Myrtle (Ward) Bensson and a lifelong resident of Attleboro, living at the family farm.

She was born on May 23, 1933. She was a graduate of Attleboro High School class of 1951, Sturdy Memorial Hospital School of Nursing 1954 Class Valedictorian.

She was employed at Sturdy Memorial Hospital as an operating room RN, until her retirement in 1995. Barbara then studied at RISD and was certified in Interior design.

She was a past member of Rhode Island Skating Club and Attleboro Historic Preservation Society.

Barbara is survived by her 3 children; Debra, John (Gretchen), and Susan, and 3 grandchildren; Duane Spellman and Katie and Timothy Fernstrom.

Graveside services were held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the Rehoboth Village Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street, Attleboro.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Barbara's name may be made to the Attleboro Community VNA, 10 Emory Street, Attleboro, MA 02703 or https://www.communityvna.com/get-involved/donate-to-cvna/.

Published in Sun Chronicle on May 25, 2019