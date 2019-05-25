Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duffy-Poule Funeral Home
20 Peck Street
Attleboro, MA 02703
(508) 222-0193

Barbara (Bensson) Fernstrom

Notice Condolences Flowers

Barbara (Bensson) Fernstrom Notice
ATTLEBORO- Barbara (Bensson) Fernstrom of Attleboro, passed away at home surrounded by her children. She was 85.
She was the wife of the late Olof L. Ferstrom. Barbara was the beloved daughter of John and Myrtle (Ward) Bensson and a lifelong resident of Attleboro, living at the family farm.
She was born on May 23, 1933. She was a graduate of Attleboro High School class of 1951, Sturdy Memorial Hospital School of Nursing 1954 Class Valedictorian.
She was employed at Sturdy Memorial Hospital as an operating room RN, until her retirement in 1995. Barbara then studied at RISD and was certified in Interior design.
She was a past member of Rhode Island Skating Club and Attleboro Historic Preservation Society.
Barbara is survived by her 3 children; Debra, John (Gretchen), and Susan, and 3 grandchildren; Duane Spellman and Katie and Timothy Fernstrom.
Graveside services were held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the Rehoboth Village Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street, Attleboro.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Barbara's name may be made to the Attleboro Community VNA, 10 Emory Street, Attleboro, MA 02703 or https://www.communityvna.com/get-involved/donate-to-cvna/.
To send Barbara's family a message of condolence or a sympathy, please visit duffy-poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now