Barbara Foster, age 87, a lifelong resident of Norton, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Daggett-Crandall-Newcomb Home in Norton.
Born in Norton, MA on May 12, 1932, she was a loving daughter of the late Leighton A. and Marjorie H. (Copeland) Foster.
Barbara grew up in town and was a graduate of Norton High School. She furthered her studies, graduating from Framingham State College. Prior to retiring, Miss Foster had been employed for many years as an Elementary School Teacher in Mansfield.
Barbara loved spending time with family and friends. She was a passionate tennis player and tennis instructor, a member of the Stevens Corner Cemetery Association in Rehoboth and also enjoyed camping in Maine.
She was the devoted sister of the late Nancy Foster and Leighton C. Foster and is also survived by several cousins.
Services, along with burial at Stevens Corner Cemetery in Rehoboth will be private and visiting hours have been omitted.
Those wishing, may remember Barbara with a contribution in her memory made to the Daggett-Crandall-Newcomb Home, 55 Newland St., Norton, MA 02766.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St., Norton, MA 02766.
To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.nortonmemorial.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 2, 2020