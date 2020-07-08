1/1
Barbara Harrington
1924 - 2020
Barbara I. (Gobin) Harrington, 95, of Seekonk and formerly of North Attleboro, passed away at home on Saturday, July 4, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late John J. Harrington, Jr.
Born in North Attleboro, a daughter of the late Henry O. and Esther M. (Hoffman) Gobin, she resided in Seekonk since 1948. Barbara was a graduate of North Attleboro High School, class of 1942 and a graduate of St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing, New Bedford, class of 1946.
She was a Registered Nurse at Butler Hospital, Providence, until retiring in 1979 and previously at the former Charles V. Chapin Communicable Disease Hospital, Providence, from 1946 until 1953.
Barbara was a communicant of Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Seekonk, where she was a member of the Women's Guild, the Senior Saints and was also a recipient of the Marian Medal. She was a member of St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association.
She leaves two sons, John J. Harrington, III and his wife, Barbara, of Athol, MA and Timothy P. Harrington and his wife, Diane, of West Wareham, MA; six grandsons, Christopher P., Nicholas A., Paul J., Michael J., Brendon J. and Andrew E. Harrington and three great-granddaughters, Cassandra, Emma and Ally Harrington. She also leaves her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Lillian Gobin, Joseph Cippola, May and Charles Chaves and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Beverly J. Ramos and Henry E. Gobin and the sister-in-law of the late Junior Ramos and Anna Cippola.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 9 a.m. in Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Coyle Dr., Seekonk. Interment will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. VISITATION will be Friday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial gifts to St. Bonaventure Indian Mission and School, P.O. Box 610, Thoreau, New Mexico 87323-0610 (check memo: In memory of Barbara Harrington) would be appreciated. For online condolences please visit: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com

Published in Sun Chronicle on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home - Pawtucket
JUL
11
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church
Funeral services provided by
William W. Tripp Funeral Home - Pawtucket
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 6, 2020
My thoughts are with you during this time. I am so sorry for your loss.
Nancy Rady
Neighbor
