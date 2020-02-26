|
Barbara J. (Cameron) Davis, 72 of Barrington, died Saturday, February 15 2020 at Hope Hospice.
She was the wife of the late Clarence E. Davis.
Barbara was born in Attleboro, Ma. A daughter of the late Arthur B. and Loretta G. (Tessier) Cameron.
She was a Registered Sleep Technologist for over 16 years at the former Memorial Hospital, she was also an E.E.G Technician for over 24 years at Roger Williams Hospital and an E.K.G. Tech. at Miriam Hospital.
Barbara was a Barrington resident for the last 2 years, coming from Warren and Bristol.
She was a member of St. Michaels Church Bristol.
She was a graduate of Colt Memorial High School Class of 1965
Barbara also was a member of the Registered Sleep Technologist with American Sleep Medicine Association, she was a production coordinator for Roger Williams Medical Center. was an RMT in Manhattan NY.
She was a member of the Nation Registration of Sleep Medicine - RPSGT.
She also enjoyed Knitting, Crocheting, Painting, making quilts and going antiquing and attending Car Shows.
Barbara was the sister of Ann Piette of Lenexa Kansas, Pauline Weisz of Brook Georgia, and Claudia Maciel of Kingstown New Hampshire.
She was also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Monday March 2, 2020 at 10:00am in North Burial Ground, 1081 Hope Street, Bristol.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Calling hours and flowers are omitted.
Gifts in her memory may be sent to Disabled American Veterans( D.A.V.) www.dav.org, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 USA / [email protected] .
Arrangements by Smith Funeral and Memorial Services, www.wjsmithfh.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2020