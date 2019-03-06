Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home
40 MacArthur Blvd
Bourne, MA 02532
(508) 759-3511
For more information about
Barbara McKay
View Funeral Home Obituary

Barbara J. McKay

Notice Condolences Flowers

Barbara J. McKay Notice

Barbara J. McKay, 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at the Royal Cape Cod Nursing home in Buzzards Bay, with Thomas Reidy, her loving companion of 50 years, by her side.
Joan was born in Quincy to the late Frank and Catherine (Lanergan) Lodico. She was the sister of the late Frank Lodico, Randolph Lodico and Paula Supsky. She was raised in Mansfield where she graduated from Mansfield High School. Joan was the wife of the late Joseph F. McKay, whom she married in 1951. Besides being a wife and mother, she went on to a long career at the former Foxboro Company in several secretarial and administrative positions.
She and Tom moved to Buzzards Bay over 30 years ago, where she enjoyed yard sales, the beauty of the Cape, and the bounty from Tom's garden. She was well-known for her cooking skills, especially her homemade meatballs and spaghetti sauce. She hosted wonderful holiday meals, filled with good food, laughter and love.
Besides her beloved Tom, she is survived by her three children, Noreen Dalton and her husband Peter of Foxboro, Joseph McKay and his wife Jeanne (Davis) of Camden, SC and Melissa Plante and her husband David of West Warwick, RI. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Peter Dalton and his wife Jessica (O'Neill) of Foxboro, Meghan Conetta and her husband Michael of Cranston, RI and Benjamin Plante of West Warwick, RI. She was also lucky to have the children of her son's late wife Mae in her life: Tammy Eldredge, Larry Southwick, Maryanne Southwick Jefferson and Jennifer Wells. Joan was blessed with three beautiful great-granddaughters: Talia Conetta and Gigi Conetta, both of Cranston, RI and Penelope Joan Dalton of Foxboro. Also survived by her nieces and nephew Judy, David, Diane, Randi and Kerri. She was the aunt of the late Frank and Kevin Lodico.
Arrangements are being handled by the Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home, 40 MacArthur Blvd., Bourne, MA. A brief service for family and friends will be held on Friday, March 8th at 11 AM, followed by a luncheon at Lindsey's Restaurant, 3138 Cranberry Highway in Wareham.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now