Barbara Jean (Betts, Welch) Johnson, age 89, most recently of Port Charlotte, FL, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020.



While always enlightening others to truly appreciate the simplest pleasures of life, she was an easy-going person who took the greatest joy in seeing the happiness of others around her, especially if it involved a Cape Cod beach. With a soul connected to the sea, she truly believed saltwater could cure anything. Born a New Englander, she was a loyal fan of both the Red Sox and the Patriots.



She proudly rode through the ups and downs of life and, in her own, unique way, freely shared her wisdom to any needful ear. She somehow knew how to create calm out of chaos. She took great pride in her loving family and shined when sharing stories of their experiences, whatever they may be. Her kind, friendly, spiritual, and loving ways have surely made her welcome in heaven.



Born on November 27, 1930 in North Attleboro, MA, she was the daughter of Russell and Lillian (Jakubajtis) Betts and sister to Audrey (Betts) Cokonis.



She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Johnson; six children, David Welch and his wife Patricia of Ballwin, MO, Stephen Welch and his wife Donna of Attleboro, MA, William Welch and his wife Haesoon of Austin, TX, Richard Welch and his wife Carol of Hauppauge, NY, Sheriann Scuzzarella and her husband Mark of Franklin, MA, and Carlton Welch and his wife Lisa of Mt. Sinai, NY; three step-children, Lynda Homer of Haverhill, MA, Mark Johnson and his wife Patricia of Holden, MA, and Cyndy Curley and her husband Paul of Sterling, MA; fourteen grandchildren; and multiple great grandchildren.



Her family wishes to thank the staff at both Solaris HealthCare and Tidewell Hospice/Venice Hospice House for their attentive and compassionate care.



A private memorial service will be held by her family at a later date.

