NORTH ATTLEBORO – Barbara Jean Musil, 88, of 64 Columbia Street, passed away on Monday July 20, 2020 at Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Nortell F. Musil for over 60 years, one day shy of their 61st anniversary before his death in 2016.
Born on October 6, 1931, in North Attleboro, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late John and Emma (Hartman) Schricker.
Survived by her five loving daughters: Sharon LaVine and Gary Gallant of W. Paris, ME, Brenda Brodeur of Pawtucket, RI, Michelle Musil of North Attleboro, Joanne and husband Luke Benoit of South Attleboro and Gail and husband Michael Keel of North Attleboro.
Four cherished grandchildren: Joshua, Torrey, and Danielle LaVine and Benjamin Benoit; three adored great-grandchildren: Meyer, Penn and Beau LaVine
Barbara lived in North Attleboro and worked for Augat Pylon for many years and continued working into her 70's. She loved gardening, going on vacation and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed cooking, knitting and crocheting. She was the best loving mother.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 9am-11:30 am at the Sperry & McHoul Funeral 15 Grove St. North Attleboro. A funeral home service will promptly commence at 11:30am at Sperry & McHoul funeral home at the conclusion of visitation.
