Barbara L. (Leonard) Lamb, age 87 passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020 in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Maurice and Mary (Morris) Leonard.
Barbara was born on May 12, 1932 in Boston, MA. She attended Fisher Junior College and was employed as a medical secretary for Sturdy Memorial Hospital and the former Southwood Hospital. She and her late husband William H. Lamb, Jr. we're married in Mansfield on October 4, 1952. She has been a resident of Plainville for the past 59 years.
Barbara enjoyed playing bingo, cards, doing puzzles, knitting and dabbling on her iPad. She was an active member of the Plainville Senior Center. Barbara most enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Beloved mother of Jacqueline McLacklan of Mansfield, William Lamb, III and his wife Nancy of Attleboro, Jeanine Fountain and her husband Ed of Plainville, Joanne Rignanese of North Attleboro, and Janette Bradley and her husband Eric of Plainville. Proud grandmother of 12: Jillian, Kaity, Mallory, Krysten, Ricky, Jimmy, Megan, Briana, Lexie, Robby, Ashley, and Lindsay and 9 great grandchildren: Rocco, Reese, Ryder, Liam, Landon, Cooper, Crew, Jackson, and Maverick.
To pay tribute to Barbara's life pour yourself a butterball, her favorite, and toast to her memory as she enjoyed sipping one on occasion.
Barbara's family would like to thank all of the many caregivers for their love, care, and support over the last few months, especially her daughter-in-law Nancy Lamb.
Funeral Services are private and are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home in Foxborough. For additional information please contact 508 543-5471. To send an on line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's memory may be made to the Plainville Senior Center.
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 9, 2020.