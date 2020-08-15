Barbara Louise Gagner, 75
Barbara Louise (Shaw) Gagner, 75, of North Attleboro, MA died on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket, RI.
Born in Sharon, MA on June 2, 1945, she was a daughter of the late Robert Shaw and the late Ethel (Neilson) Shaw. She was raised and educated in Sharon where she was a 1963 graduate of Sharon High School. She resided for most of her life in North Attleboro.
She was employed at the Merckens chocolate factory in Mansfield as a member of the packing line team for 15 years until her retirement.
Her favorite pastimes included watching television and playing games, particularly Yahtzee and cribbage. She cherished the times with family, especially grandchildren, creating lifelong memories to cherish. She had a lifelong love for all animals.
She leaves two sons: Russell W. Gager and his wife, Susan, of Berwick, Maine and Michael S. Gagner and his wife, Melissa, of North Attleboro; four grandchildren: William R. Gagner, Samuel Gagner, Caysen M. Gagner and Jordana L. Gagner; her siblings: Connie Mayer of Fall River; Bonnie Pond of Foxboro; William Shaw of Mansfield; Bruce Shaw of New York; Nancy Jean Bryant of North Attleboro; Kenneth Shaw of Foxboro and the late Robert Shaw. She also leaves numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
With strict adherence to applicable Covid-19 health precautions, including social distancing and the use of facemasks (mandatory), family and friends are cordially invited to honor Barbara by attending. Visitation in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Funeral services will be private.
Burial will be private in Fairview Cemetery, Boston.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Barbara's name may be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, 72 East Concord Street – Room C3, Boston, MA 02118.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough. (508) 695-0200