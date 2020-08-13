Barbara M. Sheehan, a retired registered nurse and longtime Foxboro resident, passed away peacefully at home after a long illness on August 13, 2020.
She was the widow of the late Thomas F. Sheehan III, and the daughter of the late Frank and Marie (Turgeon) Thrasher. Barbara was born May 19, 1933 in Milford, MA and lived in Foxboro since the age of three. She was a graduate of Foxboro High School, class of 1951, and the Catherine Labouré School of Nursing, class of 1954.
Barbara is survived by a daughter, Paula Lescoe, and her husband David of Foxboro; three sons: Thomas Sheehan, Jr and his wife LeAnna of Mansfield, Tim Sheehan of Foxboro, and Joseph Sheehan and his wife Shannon of Foxboro; grandsons Colby Sheehan and Dillon Sheehan of Foxboro; also Marissa Gallagher, Collin Gallagher and his wife Rachel, all of Mansfield.
She was the sister of Donald Thrasher and the late Leslie, Dana, and Francis (Ski) Thrasher, all of Foxboro, and of the late Lorraine O'Brien of Hyde Park, MA. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Foxboro, on Tuesday, August 18 at 11 am with COVID-19 precautions and social distancing in place. Visiting hours are omitted at Barbara's request. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice
.