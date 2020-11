Barbara Perl Smith (71)

Barbara Perl Smith, of Virginia, passed away at UNC-Chapel Hill Medical Center on Nov. 3,2020, on the 5th death anniversary of our youngest sister, Linda Perl. Barbara was a 1967 graduate of Attleboro High School. She was the beloved daughter of the late Jack and Anna Perl of South Attleboro, and sister to Marcia Meglio of Florida and Christina Perl of Rhode Island. She was married to the late Roy Smith.



