On Friday, September 4, 2020, Barbara Quimby, loving aunt, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the age of 93.
Barbara was born on October 8, 1926 in Massachusetts to the late Leroy and Marion Quimby. She loved her family and was a wonderful caregiver to her parents as they aged. She spent her youth riding bikes, ice skating and sledding. She often referred to her father as the "Pied Piper" of the neighborhood and told many stories about their adventures on bikes with all of the neighborhood children. Both she and her brother Dave recall wonderful memories of backyard fun building sledding and skiing ramps off the back deck and playing with a fallen tree after the Hurricane of 1938.
Barbara worked for Babcock Box Company until she left to take care of her parents and grandmother. Barbara was a loving and faithful caregiver. After the passing of her parents, she lived with her brother Ron and his wife Mary and then with her brother David and his wife Marilyn. Barbara got a job at the Concordian Motel as a laundress and made many wonderful friends until her retirement.
Barbara loved dogs and cats and always wanted to stop and say hello to any passing animals and would have adopted any dog or cat she could. She adored her dog Beauty and her two cats.
Barbara also loved wrestling and spent many nights watching WWF! She loved The Walking Dead and horror movies. When she was younger, she would take her brother to the $0.10 movies to see any horror films that came out.
Barbara had a great sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. One of her favorites was telling people she was going to throw them out in the fish pond!
Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Leroy, her mother, Marion, and her brother, Ron. She is survived by her brother David Quimby, her niece, Sheri Quimby, her niece Karen Crump and her husband Kevin, her three great nephews, Ryan, Dan and Cameron, her sister in law Mary Quimby and her two neices, Carla and Stacia. A private family burial will take place at Woodlawn North Purchase Cemetery, Attleboro.
Arrangements entrusted to a Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to a local humane society.
To leave a message for the family please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com