Barbara Rita (Burton) (Phipps) Boyd, 93, of Attleboro, MA, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, MA. She was the beloved wife of the late Lester C. Boyd, whom she married in 1973.
Born on March 3, 1927 in Attleboro, MA, she was the daughter of the late Raymond A. Burton and the late Sarah C. (Soper) Burton.
Raised and educated in Attleboro, Barbara was a graduate of Attleboro High School, Class of 1945. She was class treasurer and was proud of her classes' long history of sponsoring book scholarships for Attleboro High School seniors. Having attended high school during World War II, she enjoyed memories of a time when everyone pitched in and worked towards a common goal. Unbeknownst to her father, Barbara secretly attended USO dances at Camp Myles Standish in Taunton, MA; although girls were supposed to be eighteen, Barbara was just sixteen, and not wanting to miss out on the fun of dancing with young soldiers before their deployment to Europe.
Barbara also attended the Chamberlain School of Retailing in Boston, MA. During the war, she worked at Automatic Machines, a munition factory where she inspected bullets. In between raising her seven children, she worked most of her life in retail sales and for many years at Country Market Place at the Emerald Square Mall in North Attleboro, MA.
A truly selfless woman, in her spare time Barbara volunteered at Meals on Wheels, nursing homes - usually as an entertainer, and was a blood donor. She was also a Welcome Wagon Hostess for church. Barbara attended services at Centenary United Methodist Church in Attleboro and previously at First United Methodist Church in North Attleboro. She truly loved the Lord and lived by the words "Jesus Christ is my Lord and Savior."
Known for her positive, outgoing personality, Barbara had the special ability to spread happiness, joy and laughter wherever she went. She was often heard saying that "Life is an adventure" and getting lost with her always turned into an adventure with happy results. Barbara loved entertaining children, her own and others, which led to a nice little business called "Clown' N Around." It starred Bumbling Babs the Clown and many other characters depending on the entertainment needed: Miss Rosebud, Mrs. Claus, The Tattoo Lady, Miss Doolittle and Woman of Many Hats. Barbara was a true upbeat optimist, having had tough times in her own life but never losing her positive attitude.
Barbara was once a North Attleboro Senior Citizen of the Year. She was also very active at the Attleboro Senior Center. For a number of years, she participated in the Attleboro Senior Citizens Annual Shows. If the talent called for laughing or acting up, she was in the middle of it. Not surprisingly, Barbara was a practitioner of Laughing Yoga. She also was a member of Barbie's Posse, a group of younger women with whom she became great friends. Barbara was also a bit of a rule breaker, becoming an activist on important issues and attending protests when necessary. She also held a special place in her hearts for cats, especially her beloved Mick, Bowie, and Gigi.
Her greatest sense of freedom was to take her "Silver Bullet" out for a drive and adventure. The sticker on the back bumper read "If it's not fun, why do it?"
Affectionately known as "GG" to her family, Barbara leaves her much loved children: Kenneth W. Phipps and his wife Linda Phipps; Richard F. Phipps; Thomas B. Phipps and his wife Sandra Phipps; and Sallyanne P. Monahan and her husband Kevin Monahan; her stepchildren: Leslie Mikulak and her husband Robert Mikulak; Robin Boyd and her husband Tim Maguire; Faith Boyd Trost; Bill Boyd; and daughters-in-law Rosalie Phipps and Katherine Jean "KJ." She was the adoring grandmother of Cherie, Laurie, Emmett, Liz, Alex, Leslie, Lyle, Nathan, Aaron, Ben, Sam, Stephen, Shannon, Hazen, Jr., Christina, and Paul. "GG" was also the adoring great grandmother of Becky, Dylan, Gabby, Merry, Henry, Olive, Michaela, Cassandra, William, Lauren, Peyton, Meghan, Hazen III, Zachary, Jr., Ava, and Evelyn. She also leaves two great, great grandchildren: Wyatt and Reaghan. Barbara was predeceased by her children: Burton R. Phipps; N. Scott Phipps; and Marc L. Phipps; her stepdaughter, Ellen Boyd; her grandson, Michael; and daughter-in-law Donna Phipps. She also leaves many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Services for Barbara will be held at a later day and time to be announced. She will be buried with her husband, Lester, in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA at a later date.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Barbara to the Hebron Food Pantry, P.O. Box 92, Attleboro, MA 02703.
