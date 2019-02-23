Services Roberts & Sons Funeral Home 30 South Street Foxborough , MA 02035 (508) 543-5471 Beatrice May (Quinn) Kwiatkowski

1924 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Beatrice May (Quinn) Kwiatkowski, age 94, passed away peacefully surrounded by the comfort of her loving family on February 20, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Jesse James and Beatrice May (Stilson) Quinn.



Beatrice was born on September 30, 1924 in Portland, ME and attended Somerville and Boston Public Schools. She married her late husband Alfred J. Kwiatkowski on April 17, 1943 in Boston. She was a homemaker, bringing up her family in Foxborough. Beatrice was a devoted member of the Baptist Church for many years. She was active in out reach in area nursing homes and visited many shut ins. She was a Sunday School teacher for over forty years and was a Deaconess and treasurer for the Church. She made wedding cakes, collected dolls and had a great sense of humor. Beatrice was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.



Loving mother of Barbara and her husband Ronald Dufresne of Norton, Dorothy and her husband Donald Bosworth of Foxborough, Donald and his wife Mary of TN, Sandi Ridge of Norton, Debora and her husband Edmund Sulham of Foxborough and Judith and her husband Michael Rayburg of North Attleboro. Devoted grandmother of John Tyler, Erik Tyler, Shannan Tyler, Jason Tyler, Lorna Bosworth, Cheri Campbell, Lesli Barbato, Eric Kwiatkowski, Dorothy Austin, Ronald Mullett, Heath Mullett, Jeremy Mullett, Aaron Ridge, Christopher Sulham, Nicholas Sulham, Ashley Sulham, Lindsey Whitehouse, Chelsea Sulham, Jyla Sulham, Luis Sulham, Anthony Sulham, Kalyn Rayburg Medeiros, Daniel Rayburg and Dylan Rayburg. Great grandmother of thirty. Sister of the late Jesse James Quinn, Robert A. Quinn, Thomas J. Quinn, John Quinn, Pauline Mullane, Bernice Lord and Yvonne DeWolfe.



Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Monday, February 25 from 4 to 7 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 AM at the Union Church, 384 South Street, Foxborough. Interment to follow at the National Cemetery in Bourne. For additional information please contact 508 543-5471. To send an on-line condolence, please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com. Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2019