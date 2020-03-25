|
|
BERGERON, Beatriz (Rodrigues) age 59, of Cumberland, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Rhode Island Hospital, Providence. She was the beloved wife of Richard E. Bergeron and they had been married for the past 34 years.
Born in Portugal, she was the daughter of Maria Helena (Martins) Rodrigues of Cumberland and the late Antonio Rodrigues. She came to this country at that age of 5 in 1965, settling in Cumberland.
She was a graduate of the Cumberland High School, Class of 1979. She also attended Rhode Island College.
Beatriz was full of life, she enjoyed concerts with her husband, going to the movies, and watching her Boston sports teams, especially the Bruins. An avid animal lover, she was dedicated to caring for her family and provided them the strength to persevere no matter the circumstances. Having traveled the world, Bea always made her house a home for those around her. Those who love her will always remember her easy going nature, her vivescence, and her unconditional love for her family. Blessed with an angels' smile and a huge heart, she could be counted on to lend comfort and to pray constantly for those in need.
In addition to her husband and mother, she leaves her son, Brandon R. Bergeron and his wife Ashley (Noke) of Manchester, NH; her sister, Ana Barnabe and her husband Dennis of Ellicott City, MD; as well as her five brothers in law, her sister in law and her fifteen nieces and nephews.
A PRAYER SERVICE will be PRIVATE and broadcast live on her online memorial at the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home web site on Saturday at 11 AM. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date, targeted for August 28, 2020, which would have been her 60th Birthday.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 25, 2020