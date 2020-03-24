|
|
Bernard J. Gowen of Ft. Pierce, FL. 68 years old
"Bernie" Gowen passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Lawnwood Medical Center, Ft. Pierce, FL. He was the loving husband of Darlene Gowen of Ft. Pierce, FL.
Bernie grew up in Norfolk, MA . Son of the late Elmer and Claire Gowen and attended both Norfolk and Wrentham schools. You could always find him on the streets, in the open fields, and backyards of Norfolk playing in a pick-up game of hockey, football or his life long passion - Baseball.
Later moving to North Attleboro, he enlisted in The US Marine Corp. in 1968, served in Vietnam, returning home in 1971, where he worked for the No. Attleboro Park Department for many years until relocating to Florida, making Ft. Pierce his "forever" home.
He was a member of Laborer's International Union Local #767 and #1652. Retired from St. Lucie Nuclear Power Plant A proud member of VFW and The American Legion, Jenson Beach, FL.
In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, talking politics, sports of all kinds - especially baseball, reminiscing about family and places, and of most, his family and grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Darlene, Bernie is survived by his children; Rodney Miller of Ft. Pierce, Robbie Stanford of Ft. Pierce, Josh Stanford and his wife Laura of Victoria, British Columbia, Allison and her husband Mike Dupras, of Attleboro, and Dayna and her husband Brandon Gonzalez of Stuart, FL. Grandchildren; Cheyenne and R.J. Miller of Ft. Pierce, FL., Emily, Justin, Amy & Carson Stanford of Victoria, B.C. Canada, Mateo and Kailey Gonzalez of Stuart, FL.
He leaves his five sisters; Marie Donlevey and Joanne Negus of Sebastian, FL, Linda Gowen, and Barbara Campbell of Attleboro. Patricia Dolan of No. Attleboro, many nieces, nephews and a lot of friends, past and present.
Services will be at a later date at which notice will be posted on Bernie's Facebook Page.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2020