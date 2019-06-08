Services Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home 15 Grove Street North Attleboro , MA 02760 (508) 695-5651 Bernard Poirier

NORTH ATTLEBORO – Bernard ""Bernard of the Cross O.C.D.S."" Poirier, 90, of North Attleboro passed away, June 6, 2019 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital. He was the devoted husband of Rolande (Daneau) Poirier for 71 years.



Born August 30, 1928 in Taunton, he was a son of the late Alexander J. and Elizabeth (Frechette) Poirier.



Bernard grew up in Taunton and has been a resident of North Attleboro since 1961. He worked as a self-employed contractor at Poirier & Daneau Construction Company in Pawtucket, RI.



Bernard was a devoted communicant of Sacred Heart Parish in North Attleboro and was active in many church activities including choir and as a lector. He was a member of C.F.M. (Christian Family Movement) and was a member of the Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites. Bernard was a private pilot and travelled with his wife Rolande around the country for several years.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by 15 loving children: Veneta Lorraine-Zino of Churchville, PA, Elizabeth M. Poirier of Attleboro, Alice R. Smith and husband Jeff of Westwood, Celeste R. Leydon and her husband Richard of North Attleboro, Andrea J. Lavoie and her husband Allan of Norton, Bernard Poirier and his wife Deryl of Foster, Paul J. Poirier and his wife Theresa of Seekonk, Rosalie A. Phipps and her husband Craig Stock of Wayne, PA., Josette F. Crawford and her husband Jack of Pawtucket, Christopher J. Poirier of Plainville, Francis S. Poirier and his wife Ruth of East Providence, Thomas M. Poirier and his wife Luisa of North Attleboro, Marie B. SaoBento and her husband Dennis of Warren, RI, David P. Poirier and his wife Karen of Pittsburgh, PA. and Suzanne J. Poirier and her husband Christopher of Berwyn, PA. A sister, Carol DeCubellis of Pawtucket, RI. Forty three cherished grandchildren and ten adored great-grandchildren.



He was the brother of the late Norman Poirier, Janet Nerbonne, and Dolores LaCroix.



Visiting hours will be held on Monday June 10, 2019 from 5-9pm in the Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home 15 Grove St. North Attleboro. A funeral will begin from the funeral home on Tuesday June 11, 2019 at 9am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Sacred Heart Church 58 Church St. North Attleboro, MA. Burial to follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, 359 Daggett Ave. Pawtucket, RI.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carmelite Discalced Friars U.C.D.S., 166 Foster St., Brighton, MA 02135.



Arrangements entrusted to Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, North Attleboro Published in Sun Chronicle on June 8, 2019