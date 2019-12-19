|
Bertram M. Cook, age 82, passed away peacefully at his home on December 17, 2019, surrounded by the comfort of his loving family. He was the son of the late Cornelius and Eva (Bellavance) Cook.
Bert was born on February 18, 1937 in Foxborough and attended Foxborough Public Schools. He proudly served his country in the US Army and was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany. He achieved marksman status, received a good conduct medal and was honorably discharged. A long-time Mansfield resident, Bert was employed as the Inspector of Buildings for the town before retiring in 2003. Previously, in a partnership with his life-long friend, Ed VanDenBerghe, they operated TruLine Builders. Bert married his wife Barbara (Hay) on July 18, 1984 in Mansfield.
An avid outdoorsman, Bert enjoyed both saltwater and freshwater fishing, hunting and tending to his vegetable and flower gardens. He was a talented woodworker. Bert most enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Loving husband of Barbara (Hay) Cook. Devoted father of Linda Cornetta and Mark Cook, both of Mansfield and the late Bertram J. Cook and Debra Cook. Grandfather of Christa Cornetta and Courtney Harrison. Great grandfather of Cameron, Kadira and Khiro. Brother of John Cook, Sally Cunningham and Patricia Merriam, all of Oregon, and the late Joe Cook. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews and is also survived by his mother-in-law, Margot Hay, father-in-law, Gordon S. Hay, sisters-in-law, Dorothy Hay and Susan MacKinnon and brother-in-law, Gordon N. Hay.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Saturday, December 28 from 9:30 AM to 11 AM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough. A funeral service will be held immediately following calling hours at 11 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be private at a later date. For additional information please contact 508 543-5471. To send an on line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to the Mansfield Adult Day Health Center for the care they provided over the last few years. We also extend a special thank you to HopeHealth Hospice, in providing care and comfort during these last few weeks. A heart-felt thank you to Donna Moelk, for her bedside visit, support and reassurance to us all during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bert's memory may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 19, 2019