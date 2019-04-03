Services Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home 15 Grove Street North Attleboro , MA 02760 (508) 695-5651 Bettie A. Bromley

1937 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers ATTLEBORO – Bettie A. Bromley, 81, of South Ave. previously of Foxboro, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday March 28, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence. She was the beloved wife of Albert Henry Bromley, Sr. to whom she was married to for 24 years until his passing in 1985.



Born on November 3, 1937 in Foxboro, MA she was the daughter of the late Thatcher and Bettie (Collins) Carl.



Bettie was a 1959 graduate of Foxboro High School and lived in Attleboro for over 50 years.



She was a self employed Tupperware dealer. Besides taking care of her family she also worked at Rappaport Co. on Union St. in Attleboro, Marathon Co. on O'Neil Blvd. in Attleboro, and also assisted her husband with custodial duties at Faith Alliance Church on Pleasant St. in Attleboro.



She was a lifetime member of the DAV Women's Auxiliary since 1984 to present and a lifetime member of the Faith Alliance Church in Attleboro.



Bettie enjoyed holidays with her family and watching her favorite television programs.



Bettie is survived by her 3 children: Bettie Howarth and her husband David Howarth, Sr. of Cumberland, RI; Albert Bromley, Jr. of Attleboro and Brenda Bromley-Poliquin of Attleboro and her companion Arthur Bombardier. Grandchildren: Jonathan Bromley and his wife Erica Bromley of Attleboro,; David Howarth, Jr. of Cumberland, RI.; Nikki Howarth of Attleboro; Joseph Bromley and his wife Donna Bromley of Ft. Walton Beach, Fl.; Bree Poliquin of Bradenton, Fl. and Annie-Rose Poliquin of Attleboro. Her brother Charles Carl of Coventry, Conn. 12 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. She is also survived by many friends and extended family.



She was predeceased by her siblings Thatcher Carl, Jr. and Celia Carl.



Visiting hours will be held on Friday April 5, 2019 from 4-7pm in the Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home 15 Grove St. North Attleboro. A funeral home service will be held on Saturday April 6, 2019 at 10am. Burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, North Main St. (Route 152) Attleboro.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to VFW, DAV Chapter 56, 50 Jefferson St. North Attleboro, MA. 02760



Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 3, 2019