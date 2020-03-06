|
Betty L. Johnson, 81 of Rehoboth passed away February 25, 2020 peacefully at Hope Health in Providence. She leaves son David A. Johnson, his wife Nancy of New Hampshire. James E. Johnson of Rehoboth who lived with mommy and was her caregiver for the past seven years, Hugh F. Johnson Jr. (Jay) of Rehoboth, Hugh F. Johnson III and Betty of Washington State, seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She was a widow of the late Hugh F. Johnson, Sr., and a great mother; one in a billion. She was old fashioned and did not take crap from anyone. She also leaves many loving sisters and brothers, over 100 nieces and nephews as well as more great nieces and great nephews. She is loved by many and will be missed by many more. She will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery in Rehoboth and reunited with our father, her true love. There will be a private service.
On Saturday at 1pm, there will be a celebration of Betty's life at Linda Young's home, 241 Dean Street Norton, Massachusetts.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2020