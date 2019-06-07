Services Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home 126 S Main St Attleboro , MA 02703 (508) 222-0498 Betty L. Stevenson

Notice Condolences Flowers ATTLEBORO- Betty L. Stevenson, 86, passed away peacefully after a long illness on June 5, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Preston B. Stevenson, Jr.







Betty was born in Attleboro and was the daughter of the late Axel Carlson and Alice Carlson.







Betty was a 1951 graduate of Attleboro High School and was a lifelong member of All Saints Church in Attleboro. Betty and her late husband owned and operated the Northwood Motel in NH. Betty enjoyed writing as she wrote her thoughts in her biweekly column that she wrote for the Attleboro Sun Chronicle. Betty's true passion in life was taking care of animals. She was a local vet technician and she volunteered at the Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary. Betty enjoyed hiking and being outdoors She also enjoyed the time she spent traveling the country by train with her late husband. Most of all, Betty cherished the time she spent with her family. She will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to know her.







She is survived by her children, Preston B. Stevenson III and his wife Joanne and Michael S. Stevenson and his wife Denise all of Attleboro; Anne E. Goldberg and her husband Michael of Cherry Hill, NJ, and Dawn D. Curran and her husband David of N. Attleboro; brothers, Carl Carlson and his wife Joyce of Georgia and David Carlson and his wife Judy of Millis, MA; grandchildren, Margaux Moloughney, Steven Goldberg, Craig Stevenson, Samuel Goldberg, Adam Stevenson, Meara Curran and Julia Curran and great grandson, Max Moloughney; and several nieces and nephews.







Her funeral will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10am in the Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, 126 South Main St., Attleboro, Relatives and friends are invited to attend.







Burial will follow in the Newell Burying Ground, S. Attleboro.







Calling hours will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 1-4pm in the funeral home.







Donations in Betty's memory may be made to the Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary, 37 Eddy St., Norton, MA 02766.







