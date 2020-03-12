Home

Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services
161 Commonwealth Avenue
N. Attleboro, MA 02763
(508) 695-0200

BettyLou (Leonard) McKearney


1933 - 2020
BettyLou (Leonard) McKearney Notice
BettyLou (Leonard) McKearney, 87, of Attleboro and later Plainville, MA, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Maples Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wrentham, MA. She was the beloved wife of the late James Leo McKearney Jr. who died on June 23, 2011.
Born on February 27, 1933 in Attleboro, MA, she was the daughter of the late Clifford Leonard and the late Harriet (Estabrook) Leonard Fitzroy.
A graduate of Attleboro High School, Class of 1951 and the Sturdy Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, she proudly worked for more than thirty years as a Registered Nurse at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, before retiring.
A woman of strong faith, she was a longtime member of St. Martha Catholic Church in Plainville. She enjoyed knitting; word games; reading; puzzles; playing Cribbage; bowling in a Sturdy Hospital league in her younger days; and trips to the beach, especially Old Silver Beach on Cape Cod. Her family was the center of BettyLous life, and she genuinely cherished spending time with them, especially with her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren
She was the loving mother of the late Scott J. McKearney; Joyce Ellen Welsh of Hopkinton, MA; J. Peter McKearney and his wife, Alba M. (Arango) McKearney, of Wrentham, MA; Diane J. Byrd and her husband, Timothy Byrd, of North Carolina; Sean J. McKearney and his wife Janice R. (Mattson) McKearney, of Attleboro, MA; and son-in-law, Lealand O. Welsh, of Wrentham. BettyLou was the proud and adoring grandmother of eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, and the sister of the late Dale C. Leonard. She leaves her loving extended family and many dear friends.
Friends and family are cordially invited to honor and remember BettyLou by gathering for a Visitation on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. in the Memorial Chapel of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend a Funeral Service on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Memorial Chapel of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA.

Graveside services will immediately follow the funeral service on Monday, March 16, 2020 in North Purchase Cemetery, Attleboro, MA, at which time BettyLou will be laid to rest alongside her dear late husband.

BettyLous family would like to extend their special thanks for the truly wonderful care she received at the Maples Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wrentham.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of BettyLou to the Maples Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Activity Fund, 90 Taunton Street, Wrentham, MA 02093.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 12, 2020
