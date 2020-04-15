Home

R J Ross And Son Funeral Home Inc
135 South St
Wrentham, MA 02093
(508) 384-3133

Beverly (Marnell) Fortin


1941 - 2020
Beverly (Marnell) Fortin Notice
Beverly (Marnell) Fortin of Wrentham passed away peacefully Tuesday morning at Norwood Hospital after a long bout with Multiple Sclerosis. She was 78.

She was born October 18, 1941 and was the daughter of Frank Marnell and Mary (Sellers) Marnell of Brookline where she lived and worked most of her life. Survived by her husband of nearly 43 years Richard and a brother Francis Marnell of Hyannis. She lived at the Pond Meadow community in Wrentham for the past 12 years.

She will be buried at the Saint Joseph's cemetery in West Roxbury in a private ceremony from Ross Funeral Home Wrentham.

In lieu of flowers you may donate to the New England Multiple Sclerosis Society at nationalmssociety.org

Any correspondence can be sent to the community at Pond Meadow, 279 East Street, Wrentham, MA 02093.

Because of the COVID-19 virus a Mass will be held at a later date.

Online guestbook may be found at rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 15, 2020
