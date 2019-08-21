|
ATTLEBORO – Beverly J. Ebert, 86, of Attleboro, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 in the Southeast Rehab and Skilled Care Center, North Easton. She was the loving wife of the late Earl L. Ebert.
Born on October 7, 1932 in Attleboro, MA she was a daughter of the late Merle and Olive Clark.
Beverly was educated in the Attleboro school system and was a graduate of Norton High School.
Before becoming a homemaker, Beverly worked part time for the Balfour Co. and the Norton Town Hall in the tax collector's office. She was also employed as a secretary for Theme Merchandise until her retirement in 1997.
Beverly enjoyed playing tennis, horseback riding, knitting and reading a good book. She also enjoyed her time spent vacationing in Falmouth.
She is survived by her devoted two sons, Robert Ebert and his wife Deborah of Attleboro and Stephen Ebert and his wife Barbara of Attleboro; her four grandchildren, Kerry Ebert, Robert Ebert Jr., Charisa Ebert and Derek Ebert; three great grandchildren, Lillianne Ebert, Heidi Ebert and Kathryn Ebert.
She was the sister of the late Merle Clark, Walter Clark and Dale Clark.
Private funeral services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102.
To send Beverly's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 21, 2019