Beverly (George) Leylegian
North Providence



Beverly (George) Leylegian, 86, joined her heavenly Father, on November 3, 2020, after a short illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Peter B. Bedrosian.
She was the daughter of the late Solomon Asarigian and Armenoohy Mooshigian George.
Beverly was born and raised in North Attleboro, MA, until her marriage to Joseph Leylegian, who predeceased her by several years.
She was a graduate of Bryant College, following which she held positions at Amica, a private attorney's office, and lastly with the DEA, retiring in 1999.
Beverly is survived by her sons, J. Gregory (Oakton, VA) and Robert G. (North Providence, (RI), her granddaughter Elizabeth (Oakton, VA), and a sister, Marion George (Stamford, CT).
She was a lovely, warm-hearted person and will be sorely missed by us.
Graveside services were held at Mt. Hope Cemetery, North Attleboro, Ma.
Arrangements by the Russell J. Boyle and Boyle and Son Funeral Home.

Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home
331 Smith Street
Providence, RI 02908
(401) 272-3100
November 15, 2020
Robert,
Please accept my deepest condolences on the passing of your mom. You were a wonderful son who took good care of her. Take comfort in knowing that she has now been reunited with your dad in Heaven. May she Rest In Peace!
Anthony Del Toro
Friend
