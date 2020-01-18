|
|
Seekonk Beverly R. Tyler, 62, of Seekonk, passed away at home on January 15, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Ronnie Tyler of Seekonk.
Born on September 13, 1957 in Attleboro, she was a daughter of Beverly (Falke) Hughes of Florida and the late Joseph Hughes.
Raised and educated in Attleboro, she was a graduate of Attleboro High School, and continued her education at Bristol Community College. Beverly retired from Fidelity Investments after a long career in the financial industry. She was a dedicated volunteer at the Pawtucket Animal Shelter.
Beverly enjoyed traveling, gardening, antiques, her visits to West Island (Fairhaven MA) the Cape, Maine and Punta Cana. She was a lover of all family pets both past and present and enjoyed setting up and watching her hummingbird feeders. Most of all she cherished spending time with family and friends.
In addition to her husband and mother, Beverly is survived by her daughter, Tracy Jean and husband Gregory Somaio of Pawtucket, RI; her grandson Joseph Somaio; sisters, Dianne Lucini and husband Robert of Florida; Kelly Blanchette of Attleboro; Tracy and Chris Poirier of Maine; brothers, Joseph Hughes and wife Michelle of South Attleboro, Sean Hughes and his companion Sohkom both of Pawtucket, RI; brother and sister-in-laws Lawrence and Linda Stafford of North Attleboro and many nieces and nephews.
Beverly was predeceased by her niece, Jessica Assenlin; brother-in-law, David Blanchette and family friend Arthur Fernandes.
Beverly's family would like to express their appreciation to all who cared for her on this journey. The team at Southcoast Hospice, especially Erika, Sandy, Nicole Vassar (niece) Kelly Blanchette (sister), Dr. Donald Lawrence and the wonderful staff at the Yawkey Center, Mass General Hospital and Irene and Ernest Trahan for their spiritual Guidance.
Public visitation is respectfully omitted.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11 am at the St. John the Evangelist Church, 133 North Main St., Attleboro.
Burial will take place at a later date in Oak Knoll Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers please make a donation to, Southcoast Visiting Nurse Association, South Coast Business Center, 200 Mill Road, Fairhaven, MA 02719.
For directions or to send Beverly's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 18, 2020